Bruce Edward Brady 1955-2021 Bruce Edward Brady, 65, of Cheyenne, Wyoming passed away unexpectedly on Monday, January 4, 2021 at his home. Bruce was born January 28, 1955 in Kittery, Maine, a son of the late Manus and Helen (Cyr) Brady. Bruce served honorably in the United States Air Force for 29 and a half years, rising to F.E. Warren AFB Command Chief. He was recognized as one of twelve Outstanding Airman of the Year for 1985. He also enjoyed working as the Chief Human Resource Officer for Blue Federal Credit Union for 11 years. He was very active in the community and served numerous organizations including Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association, Military Affairs Committee, the Traveling Vietnam War Memorial, and President of Blue Federal Credit Union Foundation. He was a lifetime member of the NRA and enjoyed outdoor activities such as camping, golfing, recreational shooting and riding his motorcycle. Any person that ever came into Bruce's life he was happy to take the time to get to know and mentor. He was generous, kind and always willing to step up and fill a void when he saw a need. Bruce always put others before himself and his love for his family and friends knew no limits. He will be remembered for his wonderful smile and the way he tried to make the most of each day he was given. Bruce is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Robin Brady; son, Joshua Brady; daughter, Christine Coram; and grandchildren, Aidan and Cole Coram. A celebration of Bruce's life will be held on Saturday, January 9, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Blue Diamond Center, 2401 East Pershing Blvd., Cheyenne. Cremation is under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home. Condolences may be offered to the family on-line at www.schradercares.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Bruce Brady as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.