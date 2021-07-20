1949-2021 Douglas Edward Brandt, 71, of Cheyenne died July 17. Douglas was born December 28, 1949 in Lakefield, Minnesota. Graveside service Friday, November 12, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at the Cheyenne National Cemetery. Cremation is under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home. Condolences may be offered at www.schradercares.com.
