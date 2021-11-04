Douglas Edward Brandt 1949-2021 Douglas Brandt, 71, of Cheyenne, Wyoming passed on Saturday, July 17, 2021 at the VA Hospital in Cheyenne, Wyoming. He was born on December 28, 1949 in Windom, Minnesota to Betty Jane (Hackbarth) and Emery Clause Brandt. There will be a graveside service for family and friends at the Cheyenne National Cemetery (Hildreth Rd) in Cheyenne, Wyoming on Friday, November 12, 2021 at 1:00pm. Following the graveside service, family and friends are invited to Uncle Charlies (6001 Yellowstone Rd) from 3:00 – 5:00pm.

