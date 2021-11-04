...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY
MORNING...
* WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph
possible.
* WHERE...In Wyoming, Goshen County, Central Laramie County and
East Laramie County. In Nebraska, Scotts Bluff County, Banner
County, Morrill County, Kimball County, Cheyenne County and
Southern Sioux County.
* WHEN...From late tonight through Friday morning.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong head winds and cross
winds will be hazardous to light weight and high profile
vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers. There will be
a high risk for vehicle blow overs.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe
location prior to the onset of winds.
&&
To plant a tree in memory of Douglas Brandt as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Douglas Edward Brandt 1949-2021 Douglas Brandt, 71, of Cheyenne, Wyoming passed on Saturday, July 17, 2021 at the VA Hospital in Cheyenne, Wyoming. He was born on December 28, 1949 in Windom, Minnesota to Betty Jane (Hackbarth) and Emery Clause Brandt. There will be a graveside service for family and friends at the Cheyenne National Cemetery (Hildreth Rd) in Cheyenne, Wyoming on Friday, November 12, 2021 at 1:00pm. Following the graveside service, family and friends are invited to Uncle Charlies (6001 Yellowstone Rd) from 3:00 – 5:00pm.
To plant a tree in memory of Douglas Brandt as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.