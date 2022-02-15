Jean Celeene Branigan 1926-2022 Jean Kryger Branigan, 95, of Albin, died peacefully at home on January 28, 2022. Jean was born on April 18, 1926 in Kimball, Nebraska to Elmer and Doris (Cox) Kryger of Gallio, Banner County, Nebraska. She went to elementary school at Epworth County school and attended high school in Albin, Wyoming. After graduating in 1944 she went to Washington D.C. and worked for the War Department during World War II. She returned home after the war was over and worked at the telephone company in Scottsbluff, Nebraska. She married David Branigan on October 16, 1949 and they were married for 65 years. They farmed and ran a repair shop north of Albin. Dave and Jean have two children, Mick Branigan and LeAnn McLaughlin (JC) both of Albin; seven grandchildren; and twenty-one great grandchildren. Jean is a member of the Albin Baptist Church. She dearly loved her family and her community. There will be a Celebration of Life at the Albin Community Center on February 19th, 2022 at 11:00 a.m immediately followed by a luncheon. Jean donated her body to science. Friends who wish may contribute to the Albin Baptist Church. Friends may send condolences to the family at www.wrcfuneral.com
