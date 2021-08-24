Rosella P. (West) Breazeale 1938-2021 Rosella Breazeale 82, of Cheyenne, passed away at Life Care on August 22, 2021 in Cheyenne, WY surrounded by her loving family. She was born September 1, 1938 in Wayne County Allerton, Iowa to Robert and Lorena West. Rosella graduated from Cheyenne High School in 1957. She married Mervin Breazeale Sr. on October 21, 1957. She worked for LCSD #1 as a cook for 31 years. She enjoyed spending time with her family when ever possible. She spent her time working on the family tree, cross stitching, reading and watching old Westerns. She is survived by her son, Mervin (Shelly) Breazeale Jr.; daughter, Tina (Dan) Wertz; grand-daughters Sherri (Chris) Stewart, Sara (Jacob) Wertz; great-grand-daughters Ashleigh (Karter) Fernau, Lexi Stewart, and great-great-grand-daughter, Fae Fernau. Also survived by her siblings, Robert (Barbara) West, Bessie LeJuene, and Betty Pixley. She was proceeded in death by her husband, Mervin Breazeale, Sr.; brothers, David West, George West and sister, Anna Mae Shriner. Visitation is Thursday from 12:00 p.m.- 5:00 p.m. at Wiederspahn-Radomsky. The Services will be on Friday, August 27, 2021, 10:00 am at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel, masks appreciated. To send the family condolences please visit www.wrcfuneral.com
