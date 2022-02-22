...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 40
below zero.
* WHERE...East central Wyoming into the northern Nebraska
Panhandle including Douglas, Lusk, Harrison, and Chadron.
* WHEN...Wind Chill Warning in effect until 11 AM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
Rudy Lynn Breeden 1944-2022 Rudy Lynn Breeden, 77, of Carpenter, Wyoming passed away Thursday evening, February 10, 2022 at the Cheyenne Regional Medical Center from complications after a heart attack. Rudy was born October 11, 1944 in Cheyenne, a son of the late Verle D. and Olive M. (Schimmel) Breeden. Rudy served honorably in the Wyoming Air National Guard. He is remembered for loving his family deeply even though it was difficult for him to express at times. Rudy is survived by two children, Kyle (Tip) Breeden and Misty (Blair) Balls; brother, Phillip Breeden; six grandchildren, Jacobi, Emily, Brittany, Kenny, Royce and Abby; and one great-grandchild, Sloane. He is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Gary Breeden. Services will be private. Cremation is under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home. Donations in Rudy's memory may be made to the Carpenter Cemetery Association. Condolences may be offered at www.schradercares.com.
