Rudy Lynn Breeden

 

Rudy Lynn Breeden 1944-2022 Rudy Lynn Breeden, 77, of Carpenter, Wyoming passed away Thursday evening, February 10, 2022 at the Cheyenne Regional Medical Center from complications after a heart attack. Rudy was born October 11, 1944 in Cheyenne, a son of the late Verle D. and Olive M. (Schimmel) Breeden. Rudy served honorably in the Wyoming Air National Guard. He is remembered for loving his family deeply even though it was difficult for him to express at times. Rudy is survived by two children, Kyle (Tip) Breeden and Misty (Blair) Balls; brother, Phillip Breeden; six grandchildren, Jacobi, Emily, Brittany, Kenny, Royce and Abby; and one great-grandchild, Sloane. He is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Gary Breeden. Services will be private. Cremation is under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home. Donations in Rudy's memory may be made to the Carpenter Cemetery Association. Condolences may be offered at www.schradercares.com.

