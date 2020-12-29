Thomas Virgil Brenneman

 

Thomas Virgil Brenneman 1959-2020 On Tuesday December 15, 2020 Tom was taken from us in a tragic accident. Tom was born in Muscatine, Iowa and lived there until he went into the Army in 1978 through 1982. When he got out of the Army, he moved to Cheyenne, Wyoming where he resided for the rest of his life. Tom graduated from Louisa-Muscatine High School in 1978. He is survived by daughter Cassandra Riggans of Cheyenne, and granddaughter Elaine Riggans whom he loved dearly. He is also survived by sister Pamela Arnold (Dave) of Colorado Springs, brother Douglas Brenneman (Liann) of Laramie, brother Gregory Brenneman of Muscatine, Iowa and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Virgil and Cheryl Brenneman. Service to be determined at a later date.

To plant a tree in memory of Thomas Brenneman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
comments powered by Disqus