1931-2021 Leslie L. Bridwell, 90, of Cheyenne died June 10. He was born on May 4, 1931 in Edgar, Nebraska. Services will be Tuesday, 10:00 a.m., at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel. To send the family condolences and to view service information please visit his obituary page at www.wrcfuneral.com
