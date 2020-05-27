Aaron M. Briggs 1984-2020 Aaron Matthew Briggs, 36, was taken from this world too soon on May 22, 2020 in Cheyenne, Wyoming. Aaron was born in Cheyenne to Alena Briggs McHodgkins and Hector Perez on May 9, 1984. He was later adopted and raised by his grandfather, Harold Briggs, who became his primary father figure and role model. Aaron is survived by his three children, PJ, Hayla, and Preston Briggs; their mother and long-time companion, Jessica Uresk; his grandfather, Harold Briggs; both of his biological parents; many cousins and aunts; as well as three siblings Teresa and Scott McHodgkins and Isaac Perez. He is preceded in death by his younger sister, Rachel McHodgkins. Aaron was a fun-loving, humorous man with many talents. He was a grade A auto/diesel mechanic, a phenomenal father, and a generous guy who would do anything to help those he loved. He will be forever missed by his closest family and friends and certainly never forgotten. Visitation will be held Friday, May 29, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. with a funeral service to follow at 11:00 a.m. at Lakeview Chapel at Schrader, Aragon, and Jacoby Funeral Home. Donations in Aaron's memory may be made to https://www.gofundme.com/f/wjd2fg-aarons-funeral-expenses?utm_source=facebook&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=p_cf+share-flow-1.
