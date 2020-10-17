1924-2020 Robert A. "Art" Briggs, 96, of Cheyenne died October 12. He was born August 31, 1924 in Cheyenne, Wyoming. Service will be held Monday, October 19, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Lakeview Chapel at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home. Interment in Beth El Cemetery. Condolences may be offered at www.schradercares.com.
+1
Most Popular
Articles
- Active coronavirus cases continue to rise to new record levels in Wyoming
- Number of COVID-19 cases in Laramie County, Wyoming
- University of Wyoming cancels spring break due to COVID-19 concerns
- Southeast Wyoming grapples with record COVID-19 spike in recent weeks
- Officials: Budget cuts likely to have dire effects on Wyoming's court system
- Mullen Fire at 176,371 acres, 34% contained
- Active COVID-19 cases up roughly 150% in Laramie County over last two weeks
- COVID-19 cases spike within Laramie County's schools, too
- Cheyenne Restaurant Week is a go, renamed OctoberFeast
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming to offer $15M in premium relief to members
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.