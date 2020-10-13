1924-2020 Robert A. "Art" Briggs, 96, of Cheyenne died October 12. He was born August 31, 1924 in Cheyenne, Wyoming. Service will be held Monday, October 19, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Lakeview Chapel at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home. Interment in Beth El Cemetery. Condolences may be offered at www.schradercares.com.
