THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 362 IN
EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS
IN NEBRASKA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 8 COUNTIES
IN PANHANDLE NEBRASKA
BOX BUTTE CHEYENNE
IN WESTERN NEBRASKA
BANNER DAWES KIMBALL
MORRILL SCOTTS BLUFF SIOUX
IN WYOMING THIS WATCH INCLUDES 5 COUNTIES
IN EAST CENTRAL WYOMING
CONVERSE NIOBRARA
IN SOUTHEAST WYOMING
GOSHEN LARAMIE PLATTE
THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF AGATE, ALLIANCE, ANGORA, BAYARD,
BILL, BORDEAUX, BRIDGEPORT, BROWNSON, CHADRON, CHADRON ST PARK,
CHEYENNE, DEER CREEK, DOUGLAS, GERING, GLENROCK, GUERNSEY,
HARRISBURG, HARRISON, HEMINGFORD, KIMBALL, LUSK, REDBIRD,
REDINGTON, SCOTTSBLUFF, SIDNEY, TORRINGTON, AND WHEATLAND.
June Carol (Graves) Bristow 1928-2022 June Carol (Graves) Bristow, 94, passed away at Aspen Winds Assisted Living & Memory Care surrounded by her loving family on November 22, 2022. She was born May 11, 1928, in Olympia, Washington to Earl and Millie (Sizemore) Graves. She moved with her family to Roy, Washington and graduated from Roy High School. After high school she worked at a bank in Tacoma and lived in the city. She met Jim Woods, Jr., a young Navy man, and they were married in 1948. To that union Jim the 3rd, Rick, and Corine were born. In 1954 June and Jim were divorced and June moved to Cheyenne, Wyoming, with her three children. With the help of her former mother-in-law, Murriel Woods, she established a life for the family. She worked at a local chiropractic office as a receptionist for 13 years. In 1967 June married Marvin Bristow after several years of courtship. She and Marvin enjoyed years of RVing to Truth and Consequences, New Mexico and had a group of friends they would meet during their winters there. They were members of Good Sam and had great memories of good times shared with the group. The most important thing to June was her love of and faith in Jesus Christ. Her goal was to pass on the message of Christ's love and salvation. She believed Psalm 46:1 God is our refuge and strength. She lived Psalm 37:3 Trust in the Lord and do good. She was a very active member of Faith United Methodist Church. She sang in the choir and was in their UM Women's group. She helped plan and cook for many banquets through the years and loved the time spent with the church women and their families. She also was a member of TOPS, Red Hat Society, and Christian Women's Connection. She loved the friendships she made in each group and looked forward to lunches or meetings with them. Family was most important to June, and spending time helping them, visiting, or making a meal for them was what she loved to do the most. She always had a smile and a hug even at the end of her life when her memory had failed. She is survived by her children, Jim (Edna) Woods III, Rick (Bernadine) Woods, Corine (Gene) Barbour; sisters, Janice Wymore, Judi Hamilton, Jeanie Johnson; 10 grandchildren, Jim (Leah) Woods, Marc Woods, Kristen (Jeff) Spiker, Jeff (Jenn) Woods, Josh (Lindsey) Woods, Amy (Philip) Townsend, Alisa (Rex) Rabou, Cindy (Dave) Durgan, Becky (Steve) Miller, Angie (Ben) Wolff; 26 great-grandchildren; and 6 great-great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Marvin; brothers, Wilbur and Levern Graves; and sister, Joyce Myers. A Celebration of Life will be Friday, June 30, 2023, at 2:00 p.m., in Faith United Methodist Church, 522 E. 6th Street in Cheyenne. Donations to the Faith United Methodist Church memorial fund maybe made in lieu of flowers.