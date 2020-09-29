Nathan P. Brock 1975-2020 Nathan P. Brock, 44, of Cheyenne, Wyoming passed away Sunday, September 27, 2020. Nathan was born December 11, 1975 in Salt Lake City, Utah, a son of Stephen and Irene (Zitting) Brock, Sr. Nathan served honorably in the United States Army and the Utah Army Reserves. He joined a long line of family members who worked for the railroad when he served as a conductor for the Union Pacific Railroad. His many interests included tinkering with vehicles and electronics, taking long drives in the mountains and spending time with his family at home. He will be remembered as a loving husband, son, father and papaw. Nathan is survived by his loving wife, Hollie Brock; children, Schyler Whitt, Alexander Brock, Jordyn Brock, Huntier Brock and Avery Stracener; parents, Stephan and Irene Brock, Sr.; brother, Stephan Brock, Jr.; and grandchildren, Raylee Stracener and Kohen Whitt. He is preceded in death by a step-daughter, Taylor Blakemore. Visitation will be held Thursday, October 1, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home. A funeral service will be conducted Friday, October 2, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at the Lakeview Chapel at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home.
+2
+2
Most Popular
Articles
- Number of COVID-19 cases in Laramie County, Wyoming
- Mullen Fire burns more than 18,000 acres in a little more than 24 hours
- Prairie Wind Elementary teacher tests positive for COVID-19, no quarantine ordered
- COMEA shelter to expand next door, allowing families their own space
- Active coronavirus cases top 900 statewide Friday in Wyoming
- Mullen Fire grows during critical weather conditions
- Cheyenne teenager makes history as Wyoming’s first female Eagle Scout
- Mullen Fire explodes to more than 68,000 acres
- East High student tests positive for COVID-19, 14 students quarantined
- Active coronavirus cases in Wyoming jump by 128, top 1,000 for first time
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.