...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
6 PM MDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...West to northwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to
65 mph expected.
* WHERE...Much of Southeast Wyoming and the southern Nebraska
Panhandle including Cheyenne, Torrington, Pine Bluffs,
Scottsbluff, Bridgeport, Kimball, and Sidney.
* WHEN...Midnight MDT tonight until 6 PM MDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers. There will be a high risk for
vehicle blow overs, particularly along north to south oriented
roadways. Light snow showers could result in locally reduced
visibilities in falling and blowing snow.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
1928-2021 Mattye Douglas Brooks, 92, of Cheyenne died October 4. She was born on December 22, 1928 in Eudora, Arkansas. Wake Services will be Thursday, 6:00 p.m., and Funeral Services will be Friday, 1:00 p.m., both at Second Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Lakeview Cemetery. To view the full obituary please visit her obituary page at www.wrcfuneral.com
