Mattye Douglas Brooks

 

1928-2021 Mattye Douglas Brooks, 92, of Cheyenne died October 4. She was born on December 22, 1928 in Eudora, Arkansas. Wake Services will be Thursday, 6:00 p.m., and Funeral Services will be Friday, 1:00 p.m., both at Second Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Lakeview Cemetery. To view the full obituary please visit her obituary page at www.wrcfuneral.com

