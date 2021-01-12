Doyl E. Broomfield 1939-2021 Dr. Doyl E. Broomfield, 81, of Cheyenne, Wyoming passed away Friday, January 8, 2021 at the Cheyenne Regional Medical Center. Doyl was born July 20, 1939 in Little River County, Arkansas, son of the late Floid V. and Nancy E. (Green) Broomfield. Doyl graduated from high school at the age of 16 as the salutatorian and worked through college and optometry school in the oil fields and selling shoes at Sears. He married Louise J. Franklin at the age of 19 in 1959 and they were married for 61 years. He practiced optometry in Western Arkansas and retired in 1997, traveling abroad to work as a missionary for the International Mission Board for the Southern Baptist Church. After returning to the States, he resumed his practice and retired on September 26, 2020. For the last two years of his life, he provided full time care for his wife. He will be remembered as an upstanding, hardworking, driven, God-fearing man who loved his wife, children and family. Doyl is survived by his loving wife, Louise Broomfield of Cheyenne; son, James Broomfield of Cheyenne; daughter, Angela (Bryan) Reeder of Mead, CO; brothers, Delmo Broomfield of Benton, AR and Lenwood Broomfield of Arkansas; and six grandchildren, Joshua Broomfield of Baton Rouge, LA, Nathan Broomfield of Cheyenne, Jenna Broomfield of Cheyenne, Sara Jo Reeder of Mead, CO, Michael Reeder of Mead, CO and David Reeder of Mead, CO. A private family service will be held in Esterbrook, Wyoming. Cremation is under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations in Doyl's memory may be made to Helping Hands Ministry of Grand Avenue Baptist Church in Fort Smith, Arkansas, or International Mission Board of the Southern Baptist Convention in Richmond, Virginia. Condolences may be made on-line at www.schradercares.com.
+1
Most Popular
Articles
- Nonviolent “Stop the Steal” protest held in Cheyenne as mob invades Capitol in D.C.
- New businesses expand shopping opportunities in Cheyenne
- Doors of Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department vandalized with fake blood
- Council annexes, rezones plot in north Cheyenne for new LCSD1 school
- Lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases top 40,000 in Wyoming
- Current status of COVID-19 in Laramie County, statewide
- Lummis votes against certification of electors in Pennsylvania
- Guardian breaks ground on 45-unit residential living complex
- Bars, restaurants see glimmer of hope with return to late-night service
- Ammo shortage continues into new year
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.