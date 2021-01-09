Scott Deane Brotherton 1960-2020 Scott Deane Brotherton, 70, of Cheyenne passed away December 30, 2020 at Davis Hospice Center. He was born September 4, 1950 to George and Luella Brotherton. Growing up in Omaha, Scott developed a love of hockey, playing in youth leagues under the tutelage of his father. He later played for Michigan Tech and more recently, on a league in Fort Collins as well as The "Old Puckers" league in Cheyenne, with his grandson Devyn. Scott became a clerk for Union Pacific, then moved into train service, and finally engine service transferring to Cheyenne. He worked as an engineer for 40 years, he never lost the thrill of handling the power of a moving train and often remarked how beautiful the cornfields glowed in the Fall. He finally worked his "dream" job in the gun department at Sportsman's Warehouse. Scott married Carole Baker in 1992. He is survived by his wife Carole; sister Judy (Dave) Turnquist of Omaha; children, Leah (Roland) Black of Florida, Keith (Nyla) of Cody, WY and Nicole (Mugs) Ricks of Douglas, WY; step-son Daniel (Rachael) Warren of Fort Collins CO; grandchildren, Maraynna, Seth, Marlon, Devyn, Bertie, Robert, Brittney and Brady; and great-grandchildren, Nykota and Major. Scott was preceded in death by his parents, and dear brother, Doug. Scott made life fun! It is hard to define a man who possessed so many inherent abilities. There would not be enough pages to account. He loved hunting, camping, fishing, and anything to do with outdoor life. He was a craftsmen of craftsmen, making many beautiful creations from all kinds of wood, too numerous to mention. His last work of art was a beautiful Adirondack guide boat. He enjoyed countless friendships with people from all walks of life, drawing many to adore him for his enthusiastic, generous, and kind spirit. He will be greatly missed by many. He loved the Lord and understood his destiny was to be back with him. Albeit a little sooner than he had hoped due to a diagnosis of a rare cancer in 2017. It is comforting to know he is now at peace, pain free and eternally happy. See you down the river bend Scottie. Cremation has taken place under the care of Schrader, Aragon, and Jacoby Funeral Home and due to the pandemic, a memorial may be held at a later date. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.schradercares.com .
