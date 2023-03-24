Sarah Elizabeth (Jones) Brourink 1924-2023 Edit Obituary Text Sarah "Sally" Elizabeth Jones Brourink was born December 4, 1924 in Williamsburg, Iowa to parents Edward W. and Janora Williams Jones. She attended a one room country school through the 6th grade. She then attended Hilton Consolidated School in Conroy, Iowa through her graduation in 1942. In 1945 she graduated from St. Lukes School of Nursing in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. In 1946 Sarah began a long time nursing career at Memorial Hospital(Now Cheyenne Regional Medical Center) in Cheyenne with the exception of being employed by Dr. L.I. Cohen for a period of time. She also worked as a nurse in Phoenix, Arizona where the family resided for six years. She made many friends through her nursing years, many with whom she socialized with until her death. On October 24, 1948 she and Jack were married in the Chapel at the First Presbyterian Church in Cheyenne. Sarah remained an active member of this church throughout her life. She enjoyed membership in PEO, Chapter AJ and gives thanks for these wonderful "Sisters". She will be missed by her family, daughter Jane(Anthony) Iddings of Torrington and son John of Cheyenne. She will also be missed by her extended family in Iowa and a hoard of friends. Also missing her are Jenny and Deka, two beautiful Samoyeds. These two are owned by John, but came to her home for "Doggie Daycare". Preceding her in death were her parents, Ed and Janora Jones, brothers Robert E. and John D. Jones. Also preceding her in death was her dear friend and "sister" Mildred "Mitty" Nation. Sarah's final resting place will be Oak Hill Cemetery in Williamsburg, Iowa where her husband Jack is buried along with many other family members. Donations can be made to Davis Hospice, Cheyenne Animal Shelter and St. Lukes Foundation. Services will be held at the First Presbyterian Church in Cheyenne on March 31st at 10:00am with a reception to follow.
