...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 6 PM MDT
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Converse County Lower Elevations, East Platte County
and Central Laramie County including Cheyenne, Wheatland, and
Douglas.
* WHEN...Saturday from 2 AM to 6 PM MDT.
* IMPACTS...Widespread strong crosswinds could create hazardous
travel for all motorists on Interstate 25 between mile markers
5 and 170...especially for light weight and high profile
vehicles...including light load semis and those towing camper
trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts
of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
&&
To plant a tree in memory of Kendra Brouwer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
1984-2022 Kendra Brouwer, 38, of Sioux Falls, SD died October 22. Born January 5, 1984 in Cheyenne to Dennis & Terri Brown. Celebration of Life Service at First Evangelical Free Church of Sioux Falls, November 12, at 1 P.M.CST. Memorials may be directed to the family for her children's future education. Livestream link at www.minnehahafuneralhome.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Kendra Brouwer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.