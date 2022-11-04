Kendra Brouwer

 

1984-2022 Kendra Brouwer, 38, of Sioux Falls, SD died October 22. Born January 5, 1984 in Cheyenne to Dennis & Terri Brown. Celebration of Life Service at First Evangelical Free Church of Sioux Falls, November 12, at 1 P.M.CST. Memorials may be directed to the family for her children's future education. Livestream link at www.minnehahafuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Kendra Brouwer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.


Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus