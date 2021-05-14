Bonnie Jo (Sheverbush) Brown 1945-2021 Bonnie Jo Bown, 76, of Cheyenne, passed away on May 8, 2021 at the Swedish Medical Center in Englewood, Colorado. Bonnie was born March 5, 1945 in Denver, Colorado to R.B. and Alice Sheverbush at the end of WWII. At the age of six months, Bonnie moved to a farm in Idalia, Colorado, in Eastern Colorado where she happily spent her first nine years before moving back to Denver with her parents. In 1963, Bonnie graduated from Mt. St. Gertrude Academy for Girls in Boulder, Colorado and continued to earn a degree from the Denver Central Business College. In 1972, Bonnie married Maurice Brown and moved from Denver to Cheyenne. Bonnie worked as the bookkeeper and secretary for 33 years for her husband at Maurice W. Brown Exploration. Bonnie was a member for the Wyoming General Federated Women's Club of Cheyenne since 1980. She served as President, Christmas House Chairman, and two years as Secretary of the GFWC at the state level. Bonnie was also involved in PEO Chapter S Club, Meals on Wheels, First Presbyterian Church, and the YMCA. Bonnie's hobbies included crafting, knitting, horseback riding, scrapbooking, traveling many thousands of miles in her RV, and spending time with her four grandchildren. She is survived by her husband, Maurice Brown; children, Alicia Brown, Russell Brown, and Laurie Talich (Cory); one granddaughter, Allison Burke; three grandsons, Thomas Burke, and Nathanial and Chase Talich; one sister, Louise Shaffer of Moline, Oregon; one brother, Jack Gains (Lynda) of San Diego, California; cousins, Bob Sheverbush (Joan) of Kansas City, Kansas, Dan Green and family from Denver, Colorado, Gibb Green (Beverly) and family from Windsor, Colorado, and Ann Straddling (Jack) of Dona Ana, New Mexico; and many nieces and nephews. Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents; and one sister, Dorothy Straddeck. Services will be Thursday, 10:00 a.m., at First Presbyterian Church. In lieu of flowers, the Brown family asks that you consider donating to the Salvation Army, 601 East 20th Street, Cheyenne, Wyoming 82001, the YMCA, 1426 East Lincolnway Avenue, Cheyenne, Wyoming 82001, or the First Presbyterian Church, 220 West 22nd Street, Cheyenne, Wyoming 82001. To view a live webcast of the services please visit the church's website at www.firstprescheyenne.org to access the YouTube channel. To send the family condolences please visit her obituary page at www.wrcfuneral.com.
