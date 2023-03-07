Charla Jeanene Brown

 

1947-2023 Charla Jeanene Brown, 75, of Cheyenne died March 6. Charla was born May 8, 1947 in Ames, Iowa. There are no services at this time. To view the full obituary, please visit www.wrcfuneral.com.

