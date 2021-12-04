Dr. Louis "Lou" R. Brown 1938-2021 Dr. Louis "Lou" R. Brown, 83, resident of Cheyenne since 1974, passed away November 30, 2021 in Cheyenne. Lou was born October 4, 1938 in Kingston, Jamaica to Joseph and Eurith Brown. He was a veteran of the Korean Conflict, having served in the US Army. He earned his Doctorate from the University of Northern Colorado and was a psychologist for Laramie County School District #1. Lou was active in serving the Christian community over the years to include service to the North Christian Church and Destiny Church. Lou was also active in the community through many organizations such as the Cheyenne Soccer Association, Cheyenne Sting, Master Gardeners Club the Historic Preservation Board and Bethel Community Board. He is survived by his children, Sharine (Chris) Carver of Renton, WA and Ryne Brown of Portland, OR; grandchild, Sam Carver; siblings, Millicent Thombs of Orange, NJ, Joy Dennis of Spring Valley, NY, Stella McPhearson of Orange, NJ, Benjamin Brown-Port-Moore of St. Catherine, Jamaica West Indies, Marcia Shotzberger of Laguna Beach, CA, Angella Reid of Poughkeepsie, NY and Valerie Nelson of Toronto, Ontario. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. He will be joining his family in Heaven; parents, Joseph and Eurith Brown; brothers, Gladstone "Anthony" Brown of Bronx, NY, Neville "Freddy" Brown of St. Andrew Kingston, JA WI, and Joseph "Little Joe" Brown of Alman Town Kingston, JA WI. In lieu of flowers, please contribute in Lou's name to the ARC of Laramie County or Community Christmas Empty Stocking Fund. Cremation has taken place under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home and services will be announced at a later date. Remembrances and condolences may be offered at www.schradercares.com.
Weather Alert
...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST SUNDAY... * WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph expected. * WHERE...Much of southeast Wyoming including the cities of Rawlins, Douglas, Wheatland, Laramie, and Cheyenne. * WHEN...5 PM today until 11 AM MST Sunday. The strongest winds are expected overnight into early Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage. &&
