Dr. Louis "Lou" R. Brown

 

Dr. Louis "Lou" R. Brown 1938-2021 Dr. Louis "Lou" R. Brown, 83, resident of Cheyenne since 1974, passed away November 30, 2021 in Cheyenne. Lou was born October 4, 1938 in Kingston, Jamaica to Joseph and Eurith Brown. He was a veteran of the Korean Conflict, having served in the US Army. He earned his Doctorate from the University of Northern Colorado and was a psychologist for Laramie County School District #1. Lou was active in serving the Christian community over the years to include service to the North Christian Church and Destiny Church. Lou was also active in the community through many organizations such as the Cheyenne Soccer Association, Cheyenne Sting, Master Gardeners Club the Historic Preservation Board and Bethel Community Board. He is survived by his children, Sharine (Chris) Carver of Renton, WA and Ryne Brown of Portland, OR; grandchild, Sam Carver; siblings, Millicent Thombs of Orange, NJ, Joy Dennis of Spring Valley, NY, Stella McPhearson of Orange, NJ, Benjamin Brown-Port-Moore of St. Catherine, Jamaica West Indies, Marcia Shotzberger of Laguna Beach, CA, Angella Reid of Poughkeepsie, NY and Valerie Nelson of Toronto, Ontario. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. He will be joining his family in Heaven; parents, Joseph and Eurith Brown; brothers, Gladstone "Anthony" Brown of Bronx, NY, Neville "Freddy" Brown of St. Andrew Kingston, JA WI, and Joseph "Little Joe" Brown of Alman Town Kingston, JA WI. In lieu of flowers, please contribute in Lou's name to the ARC of Laramie County or Community Christmas Empty Stocking Fund. Cremation has taken place under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home and services will be announced at a later date. Remembrances and condolences may be offered at www.schradercares.com.

