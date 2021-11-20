Ira L. Brown 1964-2021 Where does one begin to write about someone whose heart and personality was larger than life itself? Ira Brown left his legacy October 30th, the day before his favorite day of the year. He was a man who lived life to its absolute fullest with many talents, a true passion for creativity and a laugh so contagious you couldn't help but smile even on your cloudiest day. He loved playing the drums, teaching people cool things, writing music, making masks, working in his garden, riding his Harley and spending time with his friends and family. He knew no stranger and treated everyone like his best friend. If you didn't know him as your friendly neighborhood butcher, road tripping to a concert, jamming in a band or making his house a destination on Halloween, you probably knew him for his epic holiday celebrations, parties and backyard BBQs because bringing people together to celebrate the good things in life is what he loved to do. Ira was a man who valued kindness. He would gladly help anyone in need and go out of his way to save any living creature. Even the spiders. Ira believed the best thing you can be in life is a good person and he was one of the very best. He lives on in the heart of endless stories and the very best memories of everyone who knew him. He was greatly admired and will be dearly missed. To honor his memory, save a spider. Make someone laugh. Do something kind. Ira made the world a better place, now it's our turn to do the same. He is survived by his daughter, Kalena Heil; son, Tanner Brown; mom, Dorthea (Tanner) Brown; brother, Owen Brown (Brenda); nephew, Benjamin Brown; aunt, Klaudia Stoner; cousins Monica Dillon (Mike) and Craig Stoner. Predeceased by his father, Mickey Brown; sister, Lucinda Brown; grandparents, Lawrence and Mary Tanner; uncle and aunt, Bill and Virginia Wiese; uncle, Dick Stoner; cousin, Russell Stoner; grandparents, Ira and Mary Brown; uncles, Dwight, Jim, Donald and Nile Brown; aunts, Shirley Homan, Maxine Keefe, Barbara Otto and Elaine Ungericht. Cremation has taken place at Schrader, Aragon & Jacoby Funeral Home and condolences may be offered at www.schradercares.com. A celebration of Ira's life will take place in the spring when the pandemic is hopefully over.
