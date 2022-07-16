Larry R Brown 1960-2022 Larry Richard Brown 61, of Cheyenne Wyoming passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on July 10, 2022. Larry was born on December 28th 1960 to Ralph and Lenora Brown in Cheyenne Wyoming. Larry grew up in Medicine Bow Wyoming, he spent his younger years working at Husky's truck stop and was a custodian for LCSD 1 for several years then went on to work gold mines in Elko Nevada. He had two wonderful sons whom he spent time teaching many life skills from building Go-Karts, fishing, working on vehicles and teaching them the ways of tinkering along with showing them the beauty of different music. After moving back to Cheyenne, Larry obtained his CDL, driving a semi was something he loved to do. Larry drove over the road for 2 years before getting a job driving locally for STC construction, he then met and fell in love with the love of his life Susan. The pair was married March 31, 2001 at First Congregational Church. Larry not only married the love of his life that day but he also gained a son and a daughter that he cherished. Larry and Susan spent the next 22 years side by side never doing anything without one another. They enjoyed traveling together, playing darts, going fishing and raising their children. Then along came several grandchildren that were the center of Larry's world. He enjoyed taking the kids on outings, spoiling them with candy, lots of Christmas gifts and so much love every time they were together. Larry is survived by his wife Susan Brown, Sons Zachary (Sylvia) Brown, Jacob (Tiffany) Brown, Daughter Jennifer (Ronsky) Collins, Grandchildren Juliana Seidl, Tavianna Seidl, Jonathan Strong, Juliena Collins, Bailey Brown, Kylee Brown and Jaxson Brown. His bonus grandchildren Donovan, Serenity, Jagger and Aniyah. Larry is preceded in death by his parents, Brother Bob Brown and Son Jonathan Seidl.
