...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 PM MDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.
* WHERE...Portions of Nebraska and southeast Wyoming, including the
following counties, in Nebraska, Banner, Cheyenne, Kimball and
Morrill. In southeast Wyoming, Laramie.
* WHEN...Until 1030 PM MDT.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Overflowing poor drainage areas.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 730 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.75 and 1.25 inches of
rain have fallen.
- Additional rainfall amounts of 0.25 to 0.75 inches are
expected over the area. This additional rain will result in
minor flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Kimball, Potter, Dix, Kimball Airport, Oliver Reservoir and
Panorama Point.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
&&
To plant a tree in memory of Larry Brown as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
1960-2022 Larry R Brown, 61, of Cheyenne died July 10. Larry was born in Cheyenne, Wyoming to Ralph and Lenora Brown (Fisher) on December 28, 1960. Services will be Tuesday, July 19th at 2:00 pm at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel. To view full obituary, please visit www.wrcfuneral.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Larry Brown as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.