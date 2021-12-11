Louis R. "Lou" Brown

 

1938-2021 Louis R. "Lou" Brown, 83, of Cheyenne died November 30. Lou was born October 4, 1938 in Kingston, Jamaica. Cremation has taken place under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home and services will be announced at a later date. Remembrances and condolences may be offered at www.schradercares.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Louis Brown as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus