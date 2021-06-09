MARCELYN MAE BROWN 1927-2021 Marcelyn Mae (Nix) Brown entered the Gates of Heaven on Friday, June 4, 2021. She was born at home on Tuesday, September 13, 1927 to Ben and Helen Nix in Eaton, Colorado. She and her siblings grew up farming. Marcelyn graduated from Eaton High School in 1945 where she edited the first annual "Eaton Dial". After graduation she attended Colorado A&M, also known as the Colorado State University "Aggies". Marcie's childhood friend, Nancy Brown, introduced Marcie to her brother, Jim, which turned into a true love story. Marcelyn and Jim married after he returned from naval duty in World War II. They were married for 52 years. They made their "Home on the Range" in Chugwater, Wyoming raising cattle, sheep, Arabian horses, and daughters. Marcelyn was devoted to her family. She dedicated her life to the Lord. She was a faithful member of the Chugwater Valley Church. She served her community in numerous activities including the Octavo Music Club, Platte County Republican Party, PEO (Chapter AJ), and Wyoming Arabian Horse Association. Marcelyn was a founding member of the Chugwater Chili Corporation. This was one of her proudest accomplishments. She always had an extra packet of Chugwater Chili or a Chugwater Chili mug for visitors and friends. Marcelyn moved to Cheyenne, Wyoming in 2006 and into Primrose Senior Living facility in 2015. She passed away peacefully in the arms of her Lord at Columbine Rehabilitation Center in Fort Collins, Colorado at the age of 93. She is survived by one sister, Mayvis Brown of Greeley, Colorado and six daughters and their families: Marsha (Del) Franz of Loveland, Colorado, Mary Jiminez of Eaton, Colorado, Pat (Brent) Sherard of Cheyenne, Wyoming, Peg (Bryan) Montieth of Cody, Wyoming, Amy (Steve) LeSatz of Wellington, Colorado, and Alisa (Russ) Noel of Cheyenne, Wyoming; 11 grandchildren: David Smith, Mark Smith, Jim Gibbs, Cole Sherard, Emilie Ring, Lindsay Meyer, Dan LeSatz, Elizabeth Lauck, Ben LeSatz, Brad Noel, and Brian Noel, and two step granddaughters, Chrissy Krause, and Michele McZeigle. She was also blessed with 19 great grandchildren. Marcelyn was preceded in death by her parents, brother, Jean Nix and sister, Joyce Cook and the love of her life, W.J. "Jim" Brown Jr., grandsons, Fred Grant Gibbs and Donny Sherard. A graveside service will be held at the Chugwater Cemetery at 11:00 on Friday, June 11, 2021. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Chugwater Valley Church, the Chugwater Cemetery, Equine Rehabilitation or a charity of choice. The Gorman Funeral Homes - Platte Chapel of Wheatland are in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.gormanfh.com