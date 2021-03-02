Michael C Brown 1966-2021 Michael C. Brown, 54, passed away in Kent, Washington on February 24, 2021. He was born on November 27, 1966, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and soon after moved to Cheyenne, Wyoming, with his family where he attended high school and earned his GED. Michael also served in the army. Michael was a Baptist, and enjoyed hunting and fishing, especially with his father, and working on cars. He is preceded by his father, Joseph C. Brown Sr., and his niece, Kshanté Brown. He is survived by his mother, Carolyn Brown, sister Lisa Ware and her husband Folbert, sister Rose Morgan and her husband Brian, brother Joseph C. Brown Jr., niece Felicia Ware, nephews Brendan Morgan and Jeremy Ware, and several grand nieces and nephews. A private memorial will be held at a later date.