Robert D. "Bob" Brown 1943-2021 Robert D. "Bob" Brown, 78, of Cheyenne, Wyoming passed away August 25, 2021 at his home. Bob was born July 20, 1943 in Wheatland, Wyoming, a son of the late John E. and Velma (Bussear) Brown. Bob married Michelle J. Tietze on May 10, 1990, celebrating 31 years of marriage. He worked as a truck driver and was very proud of his perfect driving record, having driven three million miles. His many interests included rock hunting and buying and selling jewelry. He will be remembered as an excellent story teller and as a loving husband, father, brother and grandfather. Bob is survived by his wife, Michelle Brown; four children, Sandy (John) Maycock, Denise Brown, Brenda Godak and Robert M. (Aundrea) Brown; sister, Sandy Frazier; four grandchildren, Logan, Kendra, Terra and Sarah; and one great-grandchild, Declan. A celebration of life will be held on Friday, September 3, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at the Lakeview Chapel at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home with a reception to follow at the Schrader Reception Center. Condolences may be offered to the family on-line at www.schradercares.com.

