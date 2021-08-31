...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MDT WEDNESDAY...
The following message is transmitted on behalf of the Wyoming
Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division and the
Wyoming Department of Health.
WHAT...Air Quality Alert for Wildfire Smoke.
WHERE...All of southeast Wyoming.
WHEN...Until 1 PM MDT Wednesday.
IMPACTS...Heavy smoke from distant wildfires across the western
United States.
HEALTH INFORMATION...The Wyoming Department of Health recommends the
elderly, young children, and individuals with respiratory problems
avoid excessive physical exertion and minimize outdoor activities
during this time. Wildfire smoke is made up of a variety of
pollutants, including particulate matter and ozone, which can cause
respiratory health effect. Although these people are most
susceptible to health impacts, the Department of Health also advises
that everyone should avoid prolonged exposure to poor air quality
conditions.
CURRENT CONDITIONS...The Wyoming Department of Environmental
Quality, Air Quality Division offers near real-time air quality data
for Wyoming's monitoring stations and health effects information to
help the public interpret current conditions. Current air quality
conditions across the state of Wyoming can be found at
http://www.wyvisnet.com/
Robert D. "Bob" Brown 1943-2021 Robert D. "Bob" Brown, 78, of Cheyenne, Wyoming passed away August 25, 2021 at his home. Bob was born July 20, 1943 in Wheatland, Wyoming, a son of the late John E. and Velma (Bussear) Brown. Bob married Michelle J. Tietze on May 10, 1990, celebrating 31 years of marriage. He worked as a truck driver and was very proud of his perfect driving record, having driven three million miles. His many interests included rock hunting and buying and selling jewelry. He will be remembered as an excellent story teller and as a loving husband, father, brother and grandfather. Bob is survived by his wife, Michelle Brown; four children, Sandy (John) Maycock, Denise Brown, Brenda Godak and Robert M. (Aundrea) Brown; sister, Sandy Frazier; four grandchildren, Logan, Kendra, Terra and Sarah; and one great-grandchild, Declan. A celebration of life will be held on Friday, September 3, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at the Lakeview Chapel at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home with a reception to follow at the Schrader Reception Center. Condolences may be offered to the family on-line at www.schradercares.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Robert Brown as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.