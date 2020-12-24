Shirley Mae Brown 1932-2020 Shirley Mae Brown, 88, of Cheyenne, died on December 17, 2020 in Cheyenne. She was born on December 12, 1932 in Lyman, Nebraska. Mrs. Brown was an avid reader. She spent hours on her Amazon Kindle. She loved singing and listening to music, family gatherings and church activities. She followed the Colorado Avalanche Hockey team with great enthusiasm. She is survived by her daughers, Marcia Freeman, Karen Loghry Angela Ocheskey, and Cindy Brown; a son, George M Brown III; her grandchildren,- Dawn Plumer, Christina Healey, Jenny Bervig, Cassie Freeman, Nichole Ocheskey, Krystal Ocheskey, Leah Brown, and Melanie Schutt, and 14 great-grandchildren. Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, George M Brown, Jr; a daughter - Wendy Brown; and a grandson, Eli Freeman. Services will be Monday, 2:00 p.m., at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel. To view a live webcast of the services please visit her obituary page at www.wrcfuneral.com Private burial services will follow at Cheyenne Memorial Gardens.
