Robert Dean Brownlee 1939-2020 Robert Dean Brownlee passed away in Aurora Colorado on June 28, 2020. Bob was born October 1, 1939, in Vallisca, Iowa, to Dean and Alva Brownlee. Bob is survived by his wife Candace Harkess; children, Wendy (Trevor) Milner of Corvallis, MT and Kirk Brownlee of Corvallis, MT; granddaughter Laycee Sturgis of Corvallis, MT; great-grandchildren Stephanie, Shelby and Trisha Sturgis all of Corvallis, MT; his sisters Bonnie (Mick) Wallerstedt of Roseville, CA, and Lail (Arlen) Bergland of Nampa, ID; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dean and Alva; and sister and brother-in-law Deanna and Beryl Christensen. Bob love spending time with family and friends; football; auto sports; and going fishing. Bob was a joy and will be deeply missed. Cremation has taken place and a family memorial will take place at a later date.
