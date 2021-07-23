Lois Marie (Young) Bruce 1921-2021 Lois Marie Bruce, 99, of Cheyenne, died on July 21, 2021 in Cheyenne. She was born on October 2, 1921 in Imbler, Oregon. Lois worked for the State of Wyoming Library, loved to play golf in her early years, and was an avid reader and card player. She is survived by her son, Robert Bruce; daughters, Susanne Perry (Howard) and Pati Schmidt (John); several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great- great grandchildren. Lois was preceded in death by her parents, Paul Young and Roxie Mildred Ruckman; half-brother, Dale Travis; and half-sister, Jean Young. Graveside services will be Monday, 1:00 p.m., at Cheyenne Memorial Gardens.
Service information
1:00PM
4701 Christenson Rd.
Cheyenne, WY 82009