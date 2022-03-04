Shannon Kay (McBurney) Bruce 1965-2022 Shannon Kay (McBurney) Bruce, 56, of North Richland Hills, TX passed away peacefully, at home, on February 25, 2022, from complications related to a recurrent brain tumor. She was born on November 26, 1965, in Ontario, OR to Chadwick and Dee (Lovato) McBurney. She graduated from Cheyenne Central High School in 1984 and the University of Wyoming in 1989. After college graduation, she moved to the Fort Worth area of TX where she began her career as an elementary teacher. While watching a pee wee football game of a student, she met the love of her life, Russell L. Bruce. They were married on June 26, 1993, in a beautiful ceremony at St. Mary's Cathedral in Cheyenne, WY. Shannon and Russell have two beautiful children whom she loved more than anything in the world. Shannon went on to earn her Master's degree in Counseling from the University of North Texas. Shannon is survived by her husband, Russell L. Bruce, their children, Nicklaus (23) and Alexandra (21) all of North Richland Hills, TX, by her parents Chadwick W. and Dee McBurney of Mesquite, NV, and her siblings, Shane C.A. McBurney (Shauna Budge) of Fairbanks, AK, and Kimberly M. Albro (Jim) of Sandy, UT. She also is survived by her nephews and niece. Aaron L. Albro (Maggie) of Central SC, Adam J. Albro (Louisa Bradford) of Salt Lake City, UT, Cody Bruce, of Austin, TX, Justin Bruce of Austin, TX, Hannah and Jack Bruce of Longview, TX. Her in-laws, Celestine Bruce of Hurst, TX, James (Jennifer) Bruce of Austin, TX, and Donnie (Stacey) Bruce of Longview, TX. She was preceded in death by her paternal and maternal grandparents, and her father-in-law, David Bruce, of Hurst, TX. Her cousin Nancy Ransom of Durham, New Hampshire. Shannon fought a long and sometimes hard battle against her brain tumor. She remained ever faithful and strong throughout her journey. She was resilient and always hopeful. She celebrated life every day and never took anything for granted. She became a fundraiser for the National Brain Tumor Society and raised over $250,000 with her team "Sharing Hope." Shannon worked her entire career in the Birdville Independent School District, first as a teacher and then as a counselor. She was at 4 different elementary schools: Mullendore, David E. Smith, Smithfield, and W.A. Porter. She retired at the end of the 2021 school year. Her students and colleagues at each school were always grateful for her guidance. She took a year off from college and traveled with the international touring and mission group, Up with People. She was a member of Cast D, 1987. During this time, she formed lifelong friendships and traveled the world. Shannon had many hobbies including photography, poetry, golfing, quilting, and keno. She loved attending quilting retreats with her "Lake friends". She enjoyed listening to music and watching Hallmark movies. She cherished the times she spent with her family and her many friends. She was especially close to the Lake crew, her Keno group, her CRHP sisters from Good Shepherd Catholic Church, all her teaching and counseling friends, her Up With People castmates, and her Tri-Delta sisters, and her P.E.O. Sisters from Chapter IJ/TX. She also remained very close to many of her high school and college friends and visited them as often as she could. Services will be held on March 12, 2022, at Good Shepherd Catholic Church, 1000 Tinker Rd, Colleyville, TX 76034. With the Rosary at 9:15 a.m., and Funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the National Brain Tumor Society (https://braintumor.org/) scroll down to the orange "Give Now" icon. Please denote in honor of Shannon Bruce/Team "Sharing Hope", or The Tarrant Area Food Bank (https://tafb.org/).