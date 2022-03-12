Margie (Kokes) Bruns 1925-2022 Margie Bruns, 96, died March 8, 2022 at Davis Hospice Center in Cheyenne, Wyoming. Margie was born October 15, 1925 to Frank &Mary Kokes on their homestead farm near Crook, Colorado. She married Chester Bruns on December 10, 1944 and lived on the Bruns Family Homestead near Lodgepole, Nebraska until they purchased their own farm NW of Pine Bluffs in 1951. She dedicated her life to raising their family and helping in the management and operation of the farm. Margie is survived by her children, Dennis Bruns, Terry Bruns (Lorna) Pine Bluffs; Cheryl Tensley, SanDiego; grandsons, Corey Bruns (Kaycee), Pine Bluffs; Zach Rohowits (Mistie) SanDiego; Chris Tensley, Cheyenne; granddaughters, Tracy Walters (Conrad) Canyon City; Kimberly Bruns, Tacoma; and eight great-grandchildren. Margie was preceded in death by her husband, Chester; her siblings, Glenn &Melvin; and her parents. Please make any donations to Grace Lutheran Ladies Aid, PO Box 670, Pine Bluffs, 82082. Services will be at 11:00 am Tuesday, March 15th, at Grace Lutheran Church in Pine Bluffs. Viewing will be at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Funeral Home, Cheyenne, March 14th from 10-4. Expressions of care can be sent to www.wrcfuneral.com
