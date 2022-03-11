...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 PM
MST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph likely.
* WHERE...Central Laramie County.
* WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 5 PM MST Saturday. Winds will
especially increase overnight and into the early to mid-day
hours Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers, with a high risk for blow overs.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong winds paired with a fresh snowpack
could lead to blowing snow and reductions to visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
&&
1925-03/08/2022 Margie Bruns, 96, of Cheyenne died March 8. Visitation will be Monday, March 14, from 10-4 at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel. Her Memorial Service will be at Grace English Lutheran in church in Pine Bluffs on Tuesday, March 15, at 11:00 a.m. with interment at Pine Bluffs Cemetery. To view full obituary please visit www.wrcfuneral.com
