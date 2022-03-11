Margie Bruns

 

1925-03/08/2022 Margie Bruns, 96, of Cheyenne died March 8. Visitation will be Monday, March 14, from 10-4 at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel. Her Memorial Service will be at Grace English Lutheran in church in Pine Bluffs on Tuesday, March 15, at 11:00 a.m. with interment at Pine Bluffs Cemetery. To view full obituary please visit www.wrcfuneral.com

