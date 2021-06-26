Robert T. Bryant 1933-2021 Robert "Bob" Bryant, 87 passed away February 5, 2021 from complications of Parkinsons, at Davis Hospice Center with his daughters by his side. Bob was born August 15, 1933 to Enoch and Ruth (Losey) Bryant in San Francisco, CA. On June 13, 1954, he married his high school sweetheart, the love of his life, Betty "Jo Anne" Hood. God blessed their union with two daughters, Julie and Leesa. They were married for 40 years, before her untimely death on November 12, 1994. On November 30, 1995, Bob married Barbara Sue Smith, who died on Aug 21, 2015. He joined the United States Air Force on April 2, 1952. He was stationed at the following Air Force bases, Davis-Monthan, AZ, Vandenberg, CA, Whiteman, MO, Kadena, Okinawa and F.E. Warren, WY during his career. While stationed in Tucson, AZ, he joined the Tucson Aero Club, where he earned his private pilot's license and a seaplane rating. He retired as a MSgt after 26 years of faithful service on May 1, 1978. He then went to work for Memorial Hospital (now CRMC), in the maintenance department for 17 years. While stationed in Okinawa he became a Mason. Bob was active in Masonry for 50+ years. He served as Worshipful Master of Rocky Mountain Lodge # 40, AF & AM. He was also a 32 degree Scottish Rite Mason, a member of York Rite and a Shriner. He was a 47+ year member of Oak Leaf Chapter # 6 O.E.S., and twice served as Worthy Patron. He was also an Associate Guardian for Wyoming Job's Daughters Bethal # 42 from 1986-1988. His fascination with flying led to joining the Cheyenne Hot Air Balloon club, and earning his private and commercial lighter than air (hot air) balloon license. He owned and operated 3 balloons and served a term as President of the club. Robert Thomas Bryant, Bob to most - Robert when he had fallen from grace with his first wife - took pride in being a husband, father, grandfather, airman, master sergeant, Worshipful Master, Worthy Patron, pilot, balloon pilot and hunter. He was also a good mechanic and interested in many different things from cars to solar energy. He is survived by his daughters, Julie (Billy) Swearingin and Leesa (Rusty) England both of Cheyenne; granddaughters, Devon and Casey England; and sister, Marian Sunde of Livermore, CA. Those wishing to make a charitable donation in Bob's name are encouraged to do so. Three of the charities he supported are Assistance Dogs International, the Shriners Hospitals for Children and the Scottish Rite Childhood Language Clinic. A memorial service and reception will be held on Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. in the Lakeview Chapel at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home, followed by a 1:00 p.m. interment of Bob and Jo Anne at the Cheyenne National Cemetery. Condolences may be offered at www.schradercares.com.
