Darryl Joseph Buckley

 

1949-2021 Darryl Joseph Buckley, 72, of Cheyenne died December 25. Vigil for the Deceased will be Friday, June 3rd, 7:00 p.m., at Holy Trinity Catholic Church. Funeral Liturgy will be Saturday, June 4th, 11:00 a.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church. Internment will be Monday June 6th at 10:00 a.m. at Cheyenne Memorial Gardens. To view full obituary visit www.wrcfuneral.com

