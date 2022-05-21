...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM
MDT SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 25 degrees expected.
* WHERE...Portions of east central and southeast Wyoming and
panhandle Nebraska.
* WHEN...Midnight tonight to 9 AM MDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
1 of 2
