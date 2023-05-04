Bertel Owen Budd 1931-2023 Bertel Owen (Bert) Budd, esteemed teacher, coach, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, man of God, and punster, with a quirky sense of humor, departed his earthly body on May 1, 2023, at the grand age of 92, from Aspen Wind Memory Care Facility in Cheyenne, Wyoming. Bert was born in Webster, Wisconsin, on January 6, 1931, to Charles Henry Budd, Jr. and Floy Bertelson Budd. He grew up and graduated high school in Spring Valley, Wisconsin, then went on to become an outstanding track athlete at the College of St. Thomas in St. Paul, Minnesota. Bert, then dubbed in the press as "Bustling Bert Budd," set the record for the two mile, which is a record that stands to this day. Bert loved the solitude of running and was a deep thinker. He was also an aspiring Olympic athlete until a blood donation sapped his energy and took him out of contention. While in college, Bert met the love of his life, Janice Helen Brinkman, at a young adults function at Olivet Congregational Church. They were married in 1952. Due to his love of country, after college, Bert enlisted in the Army and was stationed in Japan at the end of the Korean Conflict. While in the Army, he continued his running career with an eye on the Olympics once again. That dream ended when he was forced to choose between the race or leaving behind his very pregnant wife. He chose family. Bert began his teaching career in Greybull, Wyoming in 1955, then moved to Worland where he taught elementary physical education. In 1964 Bert's colleague and mentor, Okie Blanchard, offered him an opportunity to come teach physical education in Cheyenne, where he remained until he retired in 1996. Highlights of his teaching career include hosting Arnold Schwarzenegger, the Chairman of the President's Council for Physical Fitness and Sports, at his school, Pioneer Park Elementary. Bert was also selected to be a torch bearer when the Olympic Torch passed through Cheyenne before he retired in May 1996. Bert was highly involved in Red Cross as a Water Safety Instructor and coaching AAU Swimming, Boy Scouts, Gideon's International, WAHPERD, Cheyenne Genealogical and Historical Society and the American Heart Association, where he was instrumental in organizing and participating in Jump Rope For Heart at all of his schools. Bert was well known for his signature mutton chop sideburns, his love of puns, managing the Buffalo Ridge Pool in the summers, square dancing, and playing Continental Rummy with family every Sunday. Bert claimed millionaire status because of the cost of raising his six daughters and one son. He was also highly involved in every aspect of his church. Bert's life verse was Luke 2:52, "And Jesus increased in wisdom and stature and in favor with God and man." This verse was the cause of his curiosity, his lifelong love for learning, his love for play and the education of movement, and his love for everything God could teach him through his Word. It is most likely he is now keeping everyone in heaven physically fit. (Picture angels doing jumping jacks.) Bert was preceded in death by: his father Charles; mother Floy; brothers Charles Henry Budd III, Galen, Harold and Ronald; wife Janice; stillborn son Glen Allen, sons-in-law Gregg Reisner and Ron Rimby and beloved companion Caryl Marion, He is survived by: sister Sharon Alton (Richard); daughters Becky Casey (Marlin), Kim Reisner, Pam Goodwin (James), Vicky Kmetz (Mike), Dawn Rimby, Kristi Beyer (Thomas) and son Brian Budd (Penny Jo) along with 14 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Bert's Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. at CrossBridge Alliance Church, 3501 Forest Drive, across from Okie Blanchard Field, where Bert's voice echoed throughout the stadium and surrounding neighborhoods, as the announcer and organizer of the all city elementary school track meets. Bert's desire is to have a party for him, so bring your best funny stories and dress comfortably, as there may be some physical activities to participate in. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Gideon's International or a memorial fund, which will provide workout equipment along the Cheyenne Greenway.
