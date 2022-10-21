Terry Buffington

 

Terry (Burkett) Buffington 1955-2022 Teresa "Terry" (Burkett) Buffington, 66, of Fort Collins, CO passed away on September 27, 2022. The mass to celebrate Terry's life will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, November 4, 2022, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 300 West Mountain Avenue in Fort Collins, Colorado. Please visit Terry's tribute page at goesfuneralcare.com to read her full obituary and to share condolences with her family.

