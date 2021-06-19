Randy A. Bullock 1945-2021 Randy A. Bullock, 75, of Cheyenne, passed away at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center on May 26, 2021. He was born Sept. 8, 1945, in Cheyenne, WY, to Hubert and Meredith (Casselton) Bullock. Randy joined the Navy and spent 5 years serving our country. After leaving the military he worked for Yellow Freight for 40 plus years, until he retired. Randy loved being a Trucker and driving his trucks. He was also a member of Teamsters. September of 1987 Randy met and fell in love with Lavone Brown. From the moment they met their love story blossomed. They lived together for many years and in 2000, after 13years they tied the knot. Randy loved to work in his yard, being a handy man, and working with wood. Most of all he loved being with his dogs. Randy is survived by his loving wife, Lavone; daughter, Victoria; son, Randall (Krystal); brother and sister; grandsons, Spencer (Tancy) and Timothy (Megan); granddaughter, Miranda; great-grandchildren, Tamia, Ezekiel, Davis, Adrian and Cooper; fur babies, Baby and Itty Bit and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded by his parents and brother, Dorian. Cremation has taken place. Services will be held at a later date.
+2
+2
To plant a tree in memory of Randy Bullock as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
This page displays the most recent milestones from each section. To see more please click "View More..." below each section.