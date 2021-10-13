Betty Jean Bundy 1938-2021 Betty Jean Bundy, 83, of Cheyenne passed away September 18, 2021 at home surrounded by her family and an abundance of love. Betty Jean was born August 11, 1938 in Boise, Idaho to Howard and Juanita Bell. She was raised in Green River, Wyoming. Betty Jean met and married the love of her life James Alan Bundy on January 18, 1957. Betty Jean was proceeded in death by her parents, her husband of 50 years James Bundy, her son Joseph Bundy, her daughter in-law Mimi Bundy and her brother Robert Bell. She is survived by her children, Edward Bundy, John (Stacy) Bundy, Laura (Darryl) Beaver and her two sisters. She was blessed with seven grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren loved coming over and playing at GiGi's house. Betty Jean was involved in many charitable organizations. She belonged to Civic League, P.E.O. and Memorial Hospital Auxiliary. Betty Jean met and made lifelong friendships through these organizations as well as the School District. Betty Jean was the most extradentary woman, wife, mom and friend. If you where lucky enough to know her and to be part of her amazing life you know that you were blessed. A celebration of life will be held at the Cheyenne Country Club on Friday 15, 2021 from 1:00pm - 4:00 pm.
To plant a tree in memory of Betty Bundy as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.