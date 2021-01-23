Joseph Michael Bundy 1962-2021 Long time Laramigo and Wyoming native Joe Bundydied January 13th, 2021. Joe was born August 13,1962 in Cheyenne, Wyoming to Betty Jean and Jim Bundy. Early on Joe learned great kindness from Betty Jean and a terrific work ethic from Jim as he worked summers building with his dad and brothers. Joe lived his life with wonder, humor, compassion, and without fear of denying his unique personality. During Homecoming Week at Central High they had a Joe Bundy Day to celebrate his individual style. Joe was an adventurer and world traveler. He traveled extensively in Asia, including a bike trip from Tibet to Nepal, teaching English in Taiwan for six months, and studying yoga in India most recently. He received a bachelor's degree in Sociology and later received his education degree and taught at Linford Elementary School for 28 years. Joe had an insatiable curiosity and lust for life, running was a constant companion from a young age. Later in life he ran several marathons and 50k trail races. He studied yoga & Buddhism. which led him to meeting people across the country with like spirits. He was in the Ad-Liberation Front improve comedy group, he will be remembered for his humor, an avid reader, journal and Haiku writer, and was published in Elephant Magazine. He was a fashion maven, known for his style with a particular love of sunglasses, Patagonia, and running shoes, of which he was a historian of Nike. He was also a cat lover, skilled Frisbee golfer, late night skateboarder, ping pong wizard, and groovy dancer. Joe was proceeded in death by his Father James Alan Bundy. He's survived by his Mother Betty Jean Bundy, Brothers Ed Bundy, John Bundy (Stacy) and his sister Laura Beaver (Darryl) as well as severalniecesand nephews, and his cat, Budapest. Joe was beloved by his family and friends and he will be terribly missed. The Bundy Family has a Memorial Park Bench at Holiday Park in Cheyenne. It is a very nice place to sit, look at the lake and reflect upon on our loved ones. A celebration of his life will be held this summer. Donate to a charity of your choice in Joe's memory, as he never said no when anyone asked him for a donation or for help. This will also be posted on the Weidersaphn website at www.wrcfuneral.com.
