Joan Barbara (Smith) Burchett 1933-2022 Joan Barbara (Smith) Burchett, 89, of Cheyenne, passed away on August 30, 2022 in Cheyenne. She was born on January 27, 1933 in Duluth, Minnesota. She grew up there and attended Denfield High School. Joan enjoyed bowling, walking, and reading books. The family is grateful to know that Joan is at peace. She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Gene Burchett; sons, Robert and John Burchett; daughter, Laura (Burchett) Still (Billy); grandchildren Tevis Burchett, Bryanna Salinas, Skuyler Salinas, Taylor Salinas Stands, Ryan Burchett, Amber Haskell, and Shawnee Smith; and 15 great grandchildren. Joan was preceded in death by her father, George Smith; mother, Frances (Katzner) Smith; brother, Robert G. Smith; and granddaughter Codie "Kilee" Smith. Funeral Liturgy will be Tuesday, September 13th, 10:00 a.m., at St. Mary's Cathedral. Burial will be in Olivet Cemetery. To send the family condolences please visit www.wrcfuneral.com

