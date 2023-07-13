THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS CANCELLED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM
WATCH 484 FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS
IN NEBRASKA THIS CANCELS 8 COUNTIES
IN PANHANDLE NEBRASKA
BOX BUTTE CHEYENNE
IN WESTERN NEBRASKA
BANNER DAWES KIMBALL
MORRILL SCOTTS BLUFF SIOUX
IN WYOMING THIS CANCELS 4 COUNTIES
IN EAST CENTRAL WYOMING
NIOBRARA
IN SOUTHEAST WYOMING
GOSHEN LARAMIE PLATTE
THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF AGATE, ALLIANCE, ANGORA, BAYARD,
BORDEAUX, BRIDGEPORT, BROWNSON, CHADRON, CHADRON ST PARK,
CHEYENNE, GERING, GUERNSEY, HARRISBURG, HARRISON, HEMINGFORD,
KIMBALL, LUSK, REDBIRD, REDINGTON, SCOTTSBLUFF, SIDNEY,
TORRINGTON, AND WHEATLAND.
Gary Harold Burdick 1951-Gary Harold Burdick joined the angels in heaven on April 12, 2023. Gary was born in Ft. Collins, Co on December 3, 1951. Gary and his twin brother Larry were lovingly adopted by Eugene Charles and Emma Webb Burdick. Raised in South East Colorado, Gary was active in Boy Scouts, FFA, High School Rodeo, street racing and muscle cars. Gary graduated from Las Animas High School in Las Animas, CO and joined the USAF. He was honorably discharged May 29, 1973. After serving in the USAF, Gary was deputized by the La Junta Co Sheriff’s Dept. Gary eventually moved to Cheyenne, Wy where he was employed by UPRR, and retired as an engineer after 32 years of service. He enjoyed working with 4-H and FFA Youth, specifically with the sheep and equine projects. Gary also served as leadership for Men’s Ministry. He looked forward to cooking and serving breakfast every month. Gary enjoyed his Harley Davidson, hunting, fishing, and camping. Most of all, Gary loved his Savior Jesus Christ and his family deeply. Gary is survived by his wife Kim, children Levi (Megan) Burdick, Jordan Burdick, Shane (Linda) Burdick , Jeremy Burdick, Melanie (Mike) Hill, numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren and sister Catherine Neilson. He was preceeded in death by his parents Eugene and Emma, his brother Larry and sister Ruthie. Services will be held on Saturday, July 15 at 10:30 at Destiny Church 711 Warren Ave., Cheyenne, Wy. 2023
To plant a tree in memory of Gary Burdick as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.