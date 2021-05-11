Gregory W. "Greg" Burgien 1989-2021 Gregory W. "Greg" Burgien, 31, of Cheyenne, Wyoming passed away February 15, 2021 at the Cheyenne Regional Medical Center. Greg was born August 23, 1989 in Rawlins, Wyoming, a son of Raymond E. and Michelle R. (Large) Burgien. Greg began working in the steel industry as the early age of 18 and continued as an iron worker for Puma Steel and Black Cat Erectors. His many interests included drawing, playing the guitar, enjoying the outdoors, especially fishing and attending live performances, and spending time with his family. He will be remembered as someone who enjoyed helping people and as a loving husband, father, son and friend. Greg is survived by his wife, Destiny Burgien; children, Arya Martin, Gavin Martin, Ava Camara and Topher Burgien; and father, Ray and step-mother, Peggy, Burgien. He is preceded in death by his mother, Michelle Burgien. A memorial service will be conducted on Saturday, May 15, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at the Lakeview Chapel at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home. Condolences may be offered to the family on-line at www.schradercares.com.
