Michael C. Burkey 1965-2021 Michael C. Burkey, 55, formerly of Cheyenne, died in a motorcycle accident on Sat., April 10th, outside Salt Lake City, UT. Michael was born July 18, 1965 in Cheyenne. He graduated from Cheyenne Central HS in 1983. Michael is survived by his wife of over 30 yrs., Kellie (Evens) Burkey, son Christian, 23, and daughter Kayla, 19, all of So. Jordan, Utah. Michael was the son of Barbara (Cox) Ross of Cheyenne and Larry (Adair) Burkey of Cheyenne. He is also survived by his grandmother Mrs. Lester (Linda) Burkey, Aunts Jennifer Merrill and Cindy McAffrey of Cheyenne and his father-in-law Mr. Rod Banks of Murray Utah, as well as numerous cousins in the Cheyenne, Las Vegas and SLC area. He was preceded in death by his sister, Julie Anne Burkey, grandparents Dr. A.M. & (Margaret) Cox, and Mr. Lester (Linda) Burkey of Cheyenne, and his mother in law, Mrs. Rod (Ginger) Banks of Murray, Utah. Michael excelled in computers and IT and was employed for over 20 years with a single company. His first love was his family. He was an involved father coaching soccer and spending time with many family activities. His next love was motorcycles, and more recently he had started a successful photography business. He lived in SLC for nearly 40 years and has many colleagues and friends who will miss his quick wit, compassion, and solid friendship. We thank them for their kind remembrances. We are all stunned by his sudden loss. There will be a "Celebration of Life" from 2-4pm on April 24th at the Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Home in South Jordan, Utah. It will also be on-line.