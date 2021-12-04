...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph expected.
* WHERE...Much of southeast Wyoming including the cities of
Rawlins, Douglas, Wheatland, Laramie, and Cheyenne.
* WHEN...5 PM today until 11 AM MST Sunday. The strongest winds
are expected overnight into early Sunday morning.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of
58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
To plant a tree in memory of John Burns as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
John P. Burns 1957-2021 John Burns, 64, of Cheyenne, passed away November 30th. He was born October 31, 1957 in Cheyenne. He graduated from Cheyenne Central High School and Laramie County Community College. John was an auto mechanic and was very well respected. He was loved by his family and friends and will be greatly missed. John is survived his brother, Robert Burns of Albuquerque, New Mexico; and his sister, Sharon Burns of Cuenca, Equador. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Bernice Burns. The family would like to thank the medical team on the 8th floor of Cheyenne Regional Medical Center as well as the Davis Hospice Center for their care of John. Cremation has taken place.
