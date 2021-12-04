John P. Burns

 

John P. Burns 1957-2021 John Burns, 64, of Cheyenne, passed away November 30th. He was born October 31, 1957 in Cheyenne. He graduated from Cheyenne Central High School and Laramie County Community College. John was an auto mechanic and was very well respected. He was loved by his family and friends and will be greatly missed. John is survived his brother, Robert Burns of Albuquerque, New Mexico; and his sister, Sharon Burns of Cuenca, Equador. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Bernice Burns. The family would like to thank the medical team on the 8th floor of Cheyenne Regional Medical Center as well as the Davis Hospice Center for their care of John. Cremation has taken place.

