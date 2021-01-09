Emogene Burt
Emogene Burt 1923-2021 Emogene Marie Parker-Burt (Jeanne), 97, died on January 6th, 2021 at Louisville Care Center in Louisville, NE. where she had resided for the past 7 years. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ervin Burt, son, Kent Burt, father, Louis Parker, mother, Helen Parker and sisters, Diane Williams & Betty Parker. She is survived by her children, Kevin (Roseanne) Burt, Nora Treat and Daryl Burt, 7 grandchildren, Matthew (Dainette) Burt, Daniel (Jesse) Burt, James Treat III, Steven Treat, Kevin W (Taisshia) Burt, Phillip Burt, and April Burt, 8 great-grandsons, Brycen, Trenton, Nolan, Ryker, Oliver, Rion, Maverick & Raydyn. A celebration of Jeanne's life will be held at a later date. For more details visit: bramanmortuary.com

