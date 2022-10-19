Jeffrey "Irish" Kyle Burt

 

1985-2022 Jeffrey "Irish" Kyle Burt, 37, of Cheyenne died October 11. Jeffrey was born in Cheyenne, Wyoming on April 19, 1985. To view full obituary, please visit www.wrcfuneral.com.

