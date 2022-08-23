J Riley Busacker 1944-2022 J Riley Busacker, 78, of Cheyenne, passed away on August 19, 2022 surrounded by his loving family after a courageous dementia journey. He was born on January 21,1944 in Cheyenne, Wyoming to Howard and Rowena Busacker. Riley graduated from Cheyenne East High School in 1962 and attended college, first at CU Boulder, before transferring to Laramie to attend the University of Wyoming. In the summer of 1971, he returned to Cheyenne. On March 25, 1972, he married Jacqueline Busacker; they raised two children, Chauncey and Ashley. Riley was a contractor for 10 years in Cheyenne before beginning his 27 years of service as a state employee. Riley worked at multiple state agencies before finishing his career in the Bridges Department at the WY Department of Transportation. He was a skilled carpenter and enjoyed sharing his talent with friends, relatives and the community. His love of carpentry is evident by his vast collection of building supplies and tools. He enjoyed a friendly game of cribbage with his coworkers. In retirement, he found joy in golf and recounting the round afterwards with the guys. He was an avid sports fan, rarely missing Wyoming Cowboy football and basketball games. He was known for his stories, and was always willing to lend a hand. He was a dedicated Cheyenne Frontier Days volunteer for 50 years, and was elected to the Cheyenne Frontier Days HEELS in 1975. Riley was a member of the Cowboy Joe Club, Old West Museum, ELKS Lodge, the Cheyenne Quarterback Club and the Airport Golf Club. Riley will be missed by his wife of 50 years, Jacque; his son Chauncey (Ashley) and two grandchildren Emery and Josh of Denver; his daughter Ashley (George) of Cheyenne. Riley was preceded in death by his parents. A memorial service will be held Saturday, August 27th at 10 am at the Wiederspahan-Radomsky Chapel with a reception to follow at the Cheyenne Frontier Days Buckle Club. Donations may be made to the Old West Museum, the Lewy Body Foundation or the charity of your choice. To send the family condolences please visit www.wrcfuneral.com
