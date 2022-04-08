Henry W. Buseck 1942-2022 Henry (Hank) William Buseck (79) (also known as Bill, Billy, PapPap or Mr. Wonderful!!) passed away April 4, 2022 in Englewood, CO surrounded by his family. Hank (or Bill as his family called him) was born in South Fork, PA on September 7, 1942 to Charles Henry Buseck and Faye Ireta Buseck (May). He was raised in Buffalo, NY, and graduated from Lafayette HS in 1960. Hank enlisted and proudly served in the United States Air Force (8 years) and continued his military service with the Wyoming Army National Guard (14 years) and served as the Wyoming Director of Selective Service in the late 1990s and early 2000s. Upon an honorable discharge from the USAF in 1970, he graduated from the University of Northern Colorado and worked 23 years for the Wyoming Department of Health and Department of Education. He was a dedicated father, husband and community member. He enjoyed camping, hunting and fishing. Hank coached his boys (and many others) through Cheyenne Sting and loved nothing more than watching a good soccer match. In retirement Hank (and Janet) selflessly gave of their time and energy to care for and spend time with their friends and family. They also enjoyed international travel and were known to “hop” a flight at a moment's notice to all points around the globe. Henry is survived by his wife of 55 years, Janet (Porter), his two sons and their families– Nathan Buseck and Lynzee (Ladd), their 4 children: Jack, Benjamin, Veronica and Isabella and Adam Buseck and Rebecca (Hecht), their 2 children: Linnora and Adelaide. In addition, he is survived by his brother Charles E. Buseck and sister Leona Drumsta and numerous nieces and nephews. Hank was preceded in death by his parents, brother Edgar Buseck and sister Faye Hauck. A celebration of life will take place in the Summer of 2022. In lieu of flowers or memorial gifts, the family is asking for donations to the Wyoming Wildlife Foundation or Cheyenne Sting Soccer Club (scholarship fund) in his memory. Go to www.allstatescremation.com to send condolences and share memories with the family.